Homecoming Parade showcases student spirit

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Pleasant Beach High School [PPBHS] students showed their school spirit at the annual Homecoming Parade last Friday, following a Spirit Week filled with friendly competitions and fun between grades.

The parade preceded the Garnet Gulls homecoming football game against Keyport/Hudson Regional High School, where the Gulls beat the visiting team 10-7.

“The kids had a great time, everybody looked awesome and they were so happy,” said Jill Tierney, PPBHS teacher and this year’s homecoming advisor.

“I’ve taught these seniors for almost all four years of their high school career, so it’s a little bit emotional, too, knowing that it’s the beginning of the end. It’s their first, last thing of the school year.”

The parade began at 5 p.m. at the high school. PPBHS cheerleaders led the way down Trenton Avenue to Bay Avenue and through the downtown, ending in a loop around G. Harold Antrim Elementary School.

