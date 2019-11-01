Building collapse, downed trees, power outages reported in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP — A severe windstorm Thursday night downed trees and utility poles and caused two buildings to collapse at Monmouth Executive Airport off Route 34 in Wall Township in the early hours of Friday morning.

Route 34 was shut down in both directions early Friday between West Hurley Pond Road and Belmar Boulevard. As of 8:30 a.m. northbound traffic remained restricted to one lane and northbound traffic was backed up for several miles.

Belmar Boulevard was shut in both directions between Glendola Road and Monmouth Boulevard.

Wall police issued a statement asking motorists to exercise caution because of inoperable traffic lights and detours in the area of Route 34 and Belmar Boulevard.

Two buildings at 1717 Route 34, the airport address, had substantial damage with roof and wall collapses. No one was injured as a result of the collapse, police said. Photos of one damaged building, identified by fire officials as Triple C Tires, were posted on the Glendola Fire Company’s Facebook page.

Jersey Central Power & Light Co. reported thousands were without power throughout Wall Township and other parts of the state.

Police worked Thursday night into Friday in coordination with the three Wall Township fire departments, Emergency Medical Services, Office of Emergency Management and Department of Public Works, as well as the Monmouth County Road Department, Office of Emergency Management, the state Department of Transportation, JCP&L and New Jersey Natural Gas Company.

“The Township of Wall experienced a significant weather event yesterday evening into early this morning,” the Wall PD posted on its Facebook page Friday morning. “Strong winds resulted in multiple calls for services, trees down and power outages throughout the township. Traffic hazards have been addressed, however, motorists should use enhanced caution due to inoperable traffic signals and traffic detours, specifically in the areas of State Highway 34 and Belmar Boulevard.”.





For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.