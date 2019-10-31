NJDOT grant to fund Union Avenue improvements

BRIELLE — The borough council Monday approved a resolution accepting a $315,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT].

The council has earmarked the use of the entire $315,000 of the grant for improvements to Union Lane in Brielle. The authorization was originally approved in August but the borough’s business administrator, Thomas Nolan, said that new resolution has been submitted “because the resolution contained a typo. So we have to resubmit the resolution.”

The resolution made at the council meeting, will amend the borough’s 2019 budget and add the grant as a revenue.

Also at its Oct. 28 meeting, the council accepted the resignation of Robert McArthur as the borough’s representative to Southeast Monmouth Municipal Utilities Authority [SEMMUA] and appointed Thomas Nolan to replace him.

