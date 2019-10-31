BOE hears presentation on outdated HVAC at H. W. Mountz

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Board of Education listened to a presentation by Joseph Griffin, of Griffin Engineering, outlining work that needs to be done to update and repair facilities at H. W. Mountz.

According to board President James Worth, the board discovered that many basic functions of the building do not work, following meetings with custodial staff in May. Mr. Griffin went room to room to find out what exactly was wrong.

Mr. Griffin started on the exterior of the building with a project excavating and waterproofing the building’s foundation walls. He said there is a fill laying against the building, pushing moisture into the walls. He said a project will be underway soon which will remove the fill and install a new rubberized coating to stop moisture from getting in.

“Once that’s done, then we’ll do interior repairs on the walls,” said Mr. Griffin.

The bulk of Mr. Griffin’s presentation addressed the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning [HVAC] systems.

“Unfortunately, the HVAC system is not as in as good shape as your students are in Math,” he said.

