Belmar Elementary PTO plans fundraiser for basketball courts

BELMAR — The Belmar Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization has scheduled a fundraiser to raise money which will help fund the construction of a basketball court at the school’s playground.

This week the PTO announced their Swoosh There It Is! fundraiser, which will take place at the Beach Haus Brewery, located at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Main Street.

The students are in desperate need of a basketball court, according to Antoinette Raucci, a member of the PTO who is organizing the event.

“When we took a vote of anything that the kids could have at the school, 99 percent of them said a basketball court,” Ms. Raucci said. The PTO is hoping that the court will be installed at the playground located on the north side of the elementary school, which is located on Main Street.

“Every kid at Belmar Elementary School, whether it be a girl or a boy, signs up for rec basketball, but there is no place to ever practice because the gym is always in use,” she added. Ms. Raucci hopes the event could raise around $25,000.

The event will take place on Nov. 22, from 7 to 11 p.m., and is marketed as an adults’ night out for parents of Belmar Elementary School students.

Tickets cost $40 and include one free drink and food, which will be provided from local eateries Brandl, Sweet, Main Street Donuts and the Spring Lake Manor.

