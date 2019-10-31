Avon commissioners introduce new ordinances

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The commissioners introduced and passed the first reading of four new ordinances that would amend chapter 113 of the borough’s zoning code, as well as one that will amend the officers and employees ordinance.

At Monday night’s meeting Mayor John Magrini said, “This has been worked on for a long time between the commissioners and the zoning and planning board.”

Many of the changes and additions were discussed during a workshop session on Sept. 9. Mayor Magrini said some of the changes include height restrictions based on the size of a lot, setbacks on property and “definitions that just need to be clarified.”

“You can read an awful lot into those zoning ordinances and interpretations vary, so this tightens it up a little bit,” Commissioner Robert Mahon said. He added that many of the proposed changes came from the zoning officer based on “situations that developed with the old code.”

“Another one of the changes which I think is pretty positive is it gives the building code official the ability to grant reliefs without people having to go for a variance,” said Commissioner Frank Gorman, giving the examples of placing an emergency power generator or central air conditioning unit in the home.

