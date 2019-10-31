The Ocean Grove Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 2019 Victorian Holiday Festival House and Inn Tour on Saturday, Dec. 7 from and Sunday, Dec. 8.

Tour tickets are $35 and will go on sale starting Nov. 1. Tour tickets will be available online at oceangrovenj.com, at the Chamber Office, 81 Main Ave. or by mail. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Victorian Holiday House & Inn Tour will take place with eight houses, four inns and a tent on display. The tour is self-guided and there will be a complimentary jitney service to shuttle patrons. Maps will be available the day of the event at the Chamber Office.

Stick around after the tour and join the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association and the greater Ocean Grove community for the Live Nativity at 5 p.m. in the Great Auditorium, 21 Pilgrim Pathway. Following the Live Nativity, the Tree Lighting & Community Sing-a-long will take place in Auditorium Square Park at 6 p.m.

There will also be exhibits at the Historical Society of Ocean Grove and the Ladies Auxiliary Christmas Boutique.

Keep the holiday spirit alive on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. with the Holiday Festival, which will feature carolers, pictures with Santa, store-wide events and more throughout Ocean Grove.

Ocean Grove Area Chamber of Commerce invites all to shop downtown Ocean Grove for all your holiday needs and make the season bright by supporting small business.