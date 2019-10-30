Thanksgiving Eve Night Out

It’s that time of year again where one of the biggest bar nights of the year is upon us, otherwise known as Thanksgiving Eve. With everyone home to celebrate Thanksgiving with their family and friends, going out the night before the holiday has become a tradition of its own. Join friends and family for a night of live entertainment, drink specials and plenty of good times at your favorite bars in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

RIVER ROCK

Brick – Thanksgiving Eve Bash starts at 9 p.m. and features DJ Jason Jani & Co, $1 Miller Lites and $3 shot specials.

BAR ANTICIPATION

Lake Como – Get your country on this Thanksgiving Eve with $3 Miller Lites, live country acts and line dancing, $6 featured 40 oz. beers all night as well as free admission. DJ Chris will keep the night rocking and After The Reign will perform at 7 p.m. Stick around after Country Happy Hour to keep the party going all night with Big Bang Baby performing at 10 p.m. and other specials.

LEGGETT’S

Manasquan – It’s a Thanksgiving Eve Party with Sweet Chin Music and “South of the Border Night” at Leggett’s all in one. Listen to live entertainment from Sweet Chin Music. Enjoy $3 Bombs from 9 p.m. – close and $5 Cabo Wabo Margaritas and $2.75 Miller Lite, Dos Equis and Heineken Lights.

MJ’S

Matawan – Thanksgiving Eve Homecoming Bash 2019 is simply the busiest night of the year at MJ’s Matawan. Celebrate Friendsgiving at MJ’s Matawan and enjoy live deejay entertainment featuring DJ Billy Reybert in the bar room and DJ Giuseppe in the banquet room.

Bayville – Thanksgiving Eve Homecoming Bash 2019 at MJ’s Bayville features Jersey’s Best 80’s Band, The Suspects, performing live starting at 9:30 p.m. with no cover charge. Celebrate Friendsgiving at MJ’s Bayville, home of the $2 Miller Lite draft.

Neptune – Celebrate Thanksgiving Eve with Strumberry Pie performing live.

Middletown – Enjoy live music featuring Shawn Mars on Thanksgiving Eve.

MARTELL’S TIKI BAR

Point Pleasant Beach – Thanksgiving Eve starts at 8 p.m. and features live entertainment by The Pour Boys. Must be 21 to enter and guests can enjoy no cover and beer specials all night long.

BUM ROGERS

Seaside Park – Thanksgiving Eve Ladies Night with J Soul. Ladies, checks are 50 percent off at the bar.

JENKS CLUB

Point Pleasant Beach – Is celebrating Thanksgiving Eve with live entertainment by Man Down and Deejay Mike West along with $2.50 You-Call-It beers and $5 You-Call-It drinks.

MARLINS

Point Pleasant Beach – Enjoy a Thanksgiving Eve Homecoming Party with beer and shot specials along with music by DJ Nicodemus.

BEACHCOMBER

Seaside Heights – Huge Thanksgiving Eve Party featuring a late-night turkey dinner and entertainment by Shorty Long and the Jersey Horns.

BROADWAY BAR & GRILL

Point Pleasant Beach – Enjoy homecoming with live entertainment by Hump Day Trio from 7 to 11 p.m.

PROVING GROUND

Highlands – Thanksgiving Eve features happy hour all day. Enjoy live entertainment by John Rafferty at 5:30 p.m. and Bob Burger at 8 p.m.

COURT JESTER

Freehold & Aberdeen – Celebrate Thanksgiving Eve with $4.50 Yuengling Monster Mugs and $5 burger sliders.

BARELI’S BY THE SEA

Spring Lake – Thanksgiving Eve featuring dinner and music by Zack Alexander, crooner of the classics, Rat Pack music, playing all night long. This Thanksgiving Eve bash is great for all ages and family friendly. Dinner reservations are required for 6 p.m. Full liquor license.

PIG & PARROT SANDBAR

Brielle – Thanksgiving Eve with live entertainment by From the Ground.

REEF & BARREL

Manasquan – Enjoy Thanksgiving Eve with #ReefFriday Party with DJ Kaos on a Wednesday. Enjoy $3 beers, $4 drinks and $5 bombs from 9 p.m. to midnight and $3 green tea shots all night.