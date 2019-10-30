Teen finds lost engagement ring, reunites it with couple

WALL TOWNSHIP — When Brianne Sinks, 18, participated in a beach sweep on Oct. 26, she found the usual trash, but also something that, upon closer examination, was not at all usual.

“It looked like a soda bottle cap,” she said.

Brianne plucked the item out of the sand and saw, to her surprise, what appeared to be a beautiful diamond engagement ring, sparkling in the sunlight.

“I thought: This is crazy,” she said, wondering if it was real.

It was real.

And on Wednesday, Brianne put the ring back in the hand of the young man who had given it to his fiancée.

“Wow! I can’t believe it. That’s so wild!” said Tony Silva, 33, of Point Pleasant. “All I can say is thank you. Thank you for being so honest.”

He said his fiancée, Kimberly Robles, 28, lost the ring on July 4, 2017, as the two were enjoying a day at the Fifth Avenue beach in Asbury Park.

Two years went by.

Then, Bentley Diamond owner Daria Bagheri contacted Mr. Silva on Tuesday, informing him that the ring he had purchased there had been found. The staff arranged for Brianne and Mr. Silva to meet Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the store at 1860 Route 35 in Wall Township, so the ring could be returned.

He said he kept the news secret from his fiancee, wanting to surprise her Wednesday night when she got home from work as a nurse at Bayshore Hospital in Holmdel.

“She has no clue. She’s going to be shocked. There’s so much sentimental value,” he said.

Brianne found the ring while participating in the Clean Ocean Action Beach Sweeps as part of the National Honor Society team from Ocean Township High School, where she is a senior.

Brianne took the ring home and showed it to her mother, Tina Trebino.

Ms. Trebino said the band had a serial number and the name of the setting maker, Gabriele & Co. They went to the company’s website, and learned in a live chat that the ring had been sold at Bentley Diamond in Wall Township. They called the store, and the rest is history.

This is an excerpt of the print article.

