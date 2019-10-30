Just Us Girls draws nearly 1000 runners for annual 5K

SEA GIRT — Close to 1000 runners gathered at the National Guard Training Center on Saturday to participate in one of the borough’s most meaningful races.

The Just Us Girls annual 5K run/walk brings a community together for a day of fun and competition all to support the group’s message: to provide financial and emotional support to men and women in Monmouth and Ocean counties who are coping with breast cancer.

The annual 5K was a huge success raising around $30,000 for the group, according to Joanne Kenny who runs communications.

“It was just a beautiful, beautiful day,” said Ms. Kenny. “I think we did really, really well. We couldn’t be happier with the turnout.”

Unlike last year’s race where runners competed in hurricane-like conditions, sunny skies welcomed runners to the base and even attracted others to attend.

“There were a lot of other things that were going on, but since we had such a great day, we had more people register that day just to come, run and support,” said Ms. Kenny.

Alyson Kelly placed first in the 5K and Judy Cocce placing first in the walk.

