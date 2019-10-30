Wild for Wings

For many people wings are the unofficial food of football season and make for some awesome game-day grub. With that thought at the forefront we’ve rounded up top notch wings specials in Monmouth and Ocean counties that are perfect at game time or anytime. Whether it’s while you’re cheering on your favorite football team or any other time during the week, wings are always a good choice.

MJ’S

MJ’s Wings Wednesday serves up 60-cent chicken wings available bone-in or boneless. The wings are sold in increments of six in the bar room only and there is a limit of 12 wings per person. This special is dine-in only. MJ’s NFL Game Day Food Menu also features bone-in or boneless wings served with your choice of up to two sauces, bleu cheese dressing and celery/carrot sticks. Wing options: 6 for $5.99, 12 for $10.99 or 18 for $15.99. Sauce choices include smoky chipotle BBQ, traditional buffalo, garlic parmigiano, sweet & spicy honey Thai, “firecracker,” sriracha cream, mango habanero and spicy & sticky Korean teriyaki.

QUAKER STEAK & LUBE OF BRICK

Quaker Steak & Lube of Brick features football fuel all pro games all season with 65-cent breaded boneless wings and $1 bone-in wings both for orders of five wings. Happy Hour wing specials are also 65 cent breaded boneless wings and a $5 basket of five bone-in wings. Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to close enjoy all you can eat wings for $15.99.

LEGGETT’S

Monday night football features 50-cent wings from 5 to 9 p.m. as well as wings and pitcher specials on Tuesdays. Football Sunday serves up $15 wings [full order] and Bud or Bud Light special.

PROVING GROUND

Proving Ground’s Sunday Funday menu features $10 wings available hot, mild, honey chipotle, BBQ, garlic parm, cajun or Old Bay.

BROADWAY BAR & GRILL

Tuesdays Wings & Yuengs features 75-cent wings and $3 Yuenglings all day long.

BEACON 70

Football Sunday features free wings with every large pitcher or beer tower.

BUON APPETITO CATERING AT THE ARROWHEAD INN

Buon Appetito Catering at The Arrowhead Inn boasts the best wings in town available bone-in and boneless.

HICKORY HOG

Hickory Hog serves up 10 wings for $8.99 and 20 wings for $16.99 available in the following choices: buffalo [hot, mild or garlic], cajun, honey BBQ, teriyaki, chipotle BBQ or honey sriracha.

DUKE’S TAVERN & TAP

Duke’s Tavern & Tap features half-price apps on Tuesdays. Happy Hour is offered Monday through Saturday 2 to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight and features buffalo or garlic parmesan wings for $7 and 12 wings and domestic pitcher special for $18. Football specials include buffalo, scarpariello or garlic parmesan wings [cannot be mixed] for $8 and 12 wings and domestic pitcher special for $20.

CORNERSTONE KITCHEN & TAP

Cornerstone’s football specials include half-dozen boneless chicken wings in the bar area only.

COURT JESTER

Court Jester offers Happy Hour at both locations with boneless or bone-in wings for $5.99. Starters menu wings are served with celery, carrots and house-made bleu cheese dressing in single orders for $10.95 or double orders for $20.95.

ELBOW ROOM

The Elbow Room serves regular or boneless wings for $9 available in buffalo, BBQ, sweet chili or teriyaki.

DONOVAN’S REEF

Donovan’s Reef serves up chicken wings off their Casual Cuisine section of the menu. Wings are $10 and are available in the following selections: buffalo with blue cheese, Thai [habanero mango] with ranch, jerk spiced with ranch, Caribbean with ranch and Old Bay with blue cheese. Served with celery sticks.

JIMMY’S CUCINA

Jimmy’s Cucina offers small orders of buffalo wings, which come seven to an order for $8.95 and large orders, which come 14 to an order for $14.95 in plain, BBQ, dry rub or honey mustard. The wings are gluten free.

RIVER ROCK

River Rock’s Gameday Specials include $6 apps featuring classic wings available hot, hot and honey or mild. The regular appetizer menu features traditional or boneless wings with six wings for $7.49 and a dozen wings for $13.99.

FRANKIE’S BAR & GRILL

Enjoy buffalo wings from the appetizers and snacks menu featuring spicy wings served with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks for $9.95.

ROD’S TAVERN

WINDWARD TAVERN

Windward Tavern’s Happy Hour features half-price appetizers. Stop in for wings anytime with buffalo wings for $10.95 on the regular menu.

REEF & BARREL

Features half-price wings on Sunday. The regular menu includes Reef wings with bleu cheese and celery for $11. Wings are available in the following sauces: honey hot, buffalo, jerk, sweet chili, gojuchang or bourbon BBQ.

AMENDMENT 21

Features 50-cent bone-in and boneless wings during all games.

SPRING LAKE BREAKFAST & DELI

Chicken wings available for the football fans.

SALTY WHALE

Football menu features Whale Wings 10 for $8.

PIG & PARROT

Thursday features Yueng and Wings with $3 pints and $5 baskets of wings. Enjoy 30 wings for $28 on Saturdays and Sundays.

BAR ANTICIPATION

Bar A’s Famous Wings are served fried or grilled with your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing. Available boneless or traditional on the bone and tossed in traditional, spicy garlic, atomic BBQ, chipotle BBQ, garlic parmesan, gochujang, kickin’ bourbon, sweet chili, traditional BBQ or teriyaki. Bar A’s Smokehouse features a Smoked Chicken Wing Starter with chicken wings that are seasoned, smoked and flash fried for crispiness then tossed in a citrus chipotle BBQ sauce. Served with celery sticks and ranch dressing.Wings are six for $8 or 12 for $13. Try the legendary “Bar A Bad Ass Wings Challenge!” if you dare.

WONDER BAR

Wonder Bar serves up wings 6 for $8 or 12 for $15 and are available buffalo, BBQ or teriyaki.

KLEE’S BAR & GRILL

Wild Wings feature buffalo, BBQ, cajun, lemon pepper, hell style, Jamaican jerk or Old Bay style. Your choice of on the bone or grilled boneless tenders for $9.99.

MARLINS

Football Sundays feature $10 baskets of wings. The regular appetizer menu serves up jumbo buffalo wings for $10.50 and grilled BBQ or buffalo wings for $11.50.

BEACHCOMBER BAR & GRILL

Serving up wings anytime from the regular menu available boneless or on the bone and your choice of hot or BBQ for $8.

THE POUR HOUSE

Regular menu features your choice of BBQ or buffalo wings one full pound for $11.49.

THE SITTING DUCK

Regular menu features your choice of BBQ or buffalo wings one full pound for $10.79.

IVY LEAGUE

Thursday is Wing Night from 7 p.m. to close with 50-cent wings and $3.50 Yuenglings at the bar and bar tables only. [No take out or doggie bags]. The regular menu features Tavern Wings offered in a single order for $11.99 or a double order for 21.99 available regular or boneless. Options include BBQ’d, cajun, teriyaki or traditional buffalo style.

CHAPTER HOUSE

Monday nights from 7 p.m. to close at the bar and bar tables enjoy Yueng & Wing Night with 50-cent wings and $3.50 Yuenglings. [No take-outs or to go’s]. The regular menu features Chapter Wings available regular or boneless and offered in a single order for $10 or a double order for $19. Choose your sauce: buffalo, honey buffalo, Jack Daniels BBQ, garlic parmesan or sweet chili. Served with bleu cheese and celery.

SEABASE LOUNGE

Grill-kissed wings featuring choice of buffalo, BBQ, Asian or lemon rosemary sauce for $11.

BUM ROGERS

Mondays through Thursdays enjoy a Happy Hour menu that includes $6.99 buffalo wings. The regular menu features wings in either buffalo, BBQ or Thai chili sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks for $10.99. The menu offers a boneless version of their wings, which are breaded, crispy and bite-sized and also $10.99.

EVENTIDE GRILLE

Appetizers feature chicken wings for $12 available buffalo mild, BBQ style, sweet Asian glaze or very hot. Football food specials are available in the bar area only during NFL games with $9.95 buffalo wings regular or boneless in either classic, extra hot or sweet Asian sauces. Happy Hour specials are offered Wednesday through Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. at the bar only and features $1 wings.

PETE & ELDA’S

Enjoy Pete & Elda’s Night Owl Menu featuring wings for $7.99.

SIMKO’S

Simko’s offers a $5 Happy Hour Menu Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. for dine-in only and only at the bar. The menu features orders of wings served eight to an order available in a scallion sweet Thai chili sauce, in a tangy BBQ sauce served with ranch dressing or in traditional hot sauce served with bleu cheese dressing served with celery and carrot sticks. Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., Monday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to close features football specials with a $5 food menu with 20 items including wings.

SHORE GOOD EATS N’ TREATS

Get your wings delivered with a $10 delivery fee for in town and a $25 fee for out of town. Choose from boneless or bone-in chicken wings plain or with the following sauce options: buffalo, Thai chili, honey BBQ, garlic parmesan or dry rub. Get a half-tray for $50 or a full tray for $95.