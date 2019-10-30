Brielle Fire Company hosts frighteningly fun time

BRIELLE — Sold-out crowds climbed into hay wagons for nocturnal tours of Brielle Park last week, as the site underwent its annual transformation into “Scream Acres,” a netherworld filled with spooky surprises.

The Brielle Fire Company is responsible for the yearly haunted hayride, which took place on Friday and Saturday night. After accounting for the purchase of new props, proceeds from the attraction will enter the fire company’s funds.

Steve Speicher is a fire company trustee and Scream Acres’s chief organizer. He credits company volunteers and community participation with the event’s continued success.

“Brielle’s one of those communities where neighbors still enjoy spending time with each other,” Mr. Speicher said. “And that all wraps up in the hustle-bustle [of Scream Acres].”

