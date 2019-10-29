John ‘Jack’ Albert Hawkins

John “Jack” Albert Hawkins, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Jack, “The Hawk,” was born and raised in Metuchen, later moving to Princeton where he graduated from Princeton High School in 1960, standing out as a three sport athlete. After graduation, Jack attended Westchester University