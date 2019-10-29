Brian Joseph Tansey

By
Star News Group Staff
-
28 views

Brian Joseph Tansey, 59, of Edgewater and Manasquan, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019.

Originally from Palisades Park. Brian was the son of the late Catherine Rotolo Tansey and Patrick Tansey. Father of his four legged children, the late Benson, the River Keeper and Sherri. Brian is survived by his brother, Patrick