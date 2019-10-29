Brian Joseph Tansey, 59, of Edgewater and Manasquan, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019.
Originally from Palisades Park. Brian was the son of the late Catherine Rotolo Tansey and Patrick Tansey. Father of his four legged children, the late Benson, the River Keeper and Sherri. Brian is survived by his brother, Patrick
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)