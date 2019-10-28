Patrols after shooting produced 19 arrests on various charges

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Nineteen individuals were arrested in the three-days between Oct. 23 and Oct. 26 after police increased patrols in targeted areas of the township in response to the two shootings that shook the community last week.

Brick Police, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, jointly “aggressively” targeted areas the were frequented by the two juveniles arrested in last week’s shootings, Brick police said on Monday, Oct. 28. The department also said it added manpower to its Drug Enforcement Unit [DEU] and Selective Enforcement Team [SET]

“The string of arrests … involved charges of possession of controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, hindering apprehension and outstanding warrants. The drugs for which arrests were made included crack cocaine, heroin, MDMA/Ecstasy and marijuana,” Brick Police Sgt. Jim Kelly said in a press release.

“Our community was shaken by the senseless acts of violence which occurred last week. It’s important for our residents to know that we will always do everything we can to keep our community safe and our township peaceful,” Police Chief Riccio said in a statement.

The police said they are continuing to monitor and investigate areas with an “unwavering objective to seek out and arrest those responsible for criminal activity.”

