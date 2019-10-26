Second suspect charged in shooting near Brick Memorial

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A second arrest has been made in connection with the Oct. 22 shooting that left a 16-year-old student wounded near Brick Memorial High School, authorities announced Saturday.

According to a statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Brick Township Police, a 16-year-old male was taken into custody and is charged with four counts of attempted murder and weapons charges.

A 17-year-old male was arrested in Asbury Park on Thursday in connection with the shooting. Police said that both suspects were identified with the use of residents’ surveillance cameras located near the shooting incident on Lanes Mill Road.

“Our investigation has revealed that the suspects acted together and in support of one another in carrying out these acts of senseless violence,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in the statement.

Police said they are now certain that all suspects connected to the shooting have been apprehended.

“The apprehension of the individuals in question is a perfect example of local, state and federal law enforcement officials working together to achieve a common objective — removing bad actors from our streets,” the prosecutor said. “I cannot praise the teamwork of these law enforcement agencies enough. All the officers involved in this investigation should take great pride in the fact they have made the community safer and more secure.”

