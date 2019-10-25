Coast Star Football Scoreboard

Wall @ Brick Township, Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.

The Wall football team will hit the road for their final regular season game tonight at Brick Township.

The Knights come into the contest with a 7-0 record and can clinch the Colonial Division title outright with a victory tonight.

The Green Dragons are 3-3 on the season and will look to play spoiler against Wall, the top team in the Shore Conference.

Manasquan vs. Pinelands, Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m.

The Manasquan football team will look to win their second straight game when they host Pinelands on Saturday.

The Warriors are coming off a 16-6 win vs. Holmdel, and the victory put Big Blue in a position to earn a playoff spot.

A win on Saturday against Pinelands would almost guarantee the Warriors a spot in the playoffs.