Coast Star Football Scoreboard

Wall @ Brick Township, Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.
The Wall football team will hit the road for their final regular season game tonight at Brick Township.
The Knights come into the contest with a 7-0 record and can clinch the Colonial Division title outright with a victory tonight.
The Green Dragons are 3-3 on the season and will look to play spoiler against Wall, the top team in the Shore Conference.
Manasquan vs. Pinelands, Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m.
The Manasquan football team will look to win their second straight game when they host Pinelands on Saturday.
The Warriors are coming off a 16-6 win vs. Holmdel, and the victory put Big Blue in a position to earn a playoff spot.
A win on Saturday against Pinelands would almost guarantee the Warriors a spot in the playoffs.