Outrage online over removal of ‘love locks’

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Residents took to Facebook after the Borough Council passed a resolution to remove and replace what residents call the “love lock” fence. The fence, located at the inlet, had become the borough’s version of the Pont des Arts love lock bridge in Paris, and had accumulated hundreds of locks over the years. Over time, the locks weighed down the fence and rendered it in need of repair.

On a Facebook page consisting of local area residents, people posted their concern and outrage over the fence’s removal, as for some, it was a tangible, close-to-home reminder of the permanence of love.

Borough residents Laurie and Dave Damico had placed a lock on the fence a week after their 39th anniversary last year. Before placing the lock on the fence, the two renewed their wedding vows inside their Point Pleasant Beach home, just the two of them, and then danced to one of their favorite songs, “God Gave Me You” by Blake Shelton. Placing the lock on the fence was the cherry on top.

Ms. Damico was walking by the fence on Friday, Oct. 11, while it was being removed, but by then it was too late. She searched the fence’s perimeter, but could not find her anniversary lock anywhere.

