Halloween Parade set to stroll down Bridge Avenue Sunday

POINT PLEASANT — For nearly four decades the annual Halloween Parade hosted by the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce has served as a grand finale to a week’s worth of “spooktacular” festivities to get residents into the ghoulish spirit.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, many young witches and goblins and costumed families will once again walk or ride through the streets of the borough during the 39th Annual Halloween Parade, which will feature many favorite and new traditions spectators and participants of all ages can enjoy.

“We are very excited for the 39th annual parade,” chamber Executive Director Eileen McCabe said.

The 39th Annual Halloween Parade will kick off on Cohocton Avenue with many motorized floats, dance troops and more traveling down Bridge Avenue.

“Our new start time is at noon and we moved up that start time because a lot of people have after-parties and they have things going on that day, being a few days before Halloween, so we figured move up the time for the day to give people a little bit more leeway so they can watch or participate in the parade,” Ms. McCabe said.

“Come out and support the parade because without people participating and without the spectators it wouldn’t be as much fun. People can register online on the chamber website up until Saturday, Oct. 26, and on parade day register in person starting at 10 a.m. at the registration table at Mattapan Avenue right across from Life Chapel.”

Trophies will be awarded in a dozen categories to first-place winners and one best overall grand winner, who will receive the Mayor’s Trophy. Winners will be announced and awarded at the end of the parade route at Community Park.

