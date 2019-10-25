Costumed runners will take to the boards for 10th Monster Dash 5K

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Skeletons, it’s time to fine tune your joints in preparation for the 10th annual Monster Dash 5K, and for the first-ever, Monster Dash Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The rain-or-shine Monster Dash is hosted by the Point Pleasant First Aid and Emergency Squad, and all the proceeds raised go back into the volunteer organization. According to the event page, the 5K and 1-mile Fun Run draw almost 450 local and statewide runners.

“The race is going to be awesome,” Megan Miller, event coordinator and squad volunteer, said. “Jenkinson’s sponsors lunch at the end, so all runners get free lunch and all of that is inside. So, even if it’s raining the runners will get access to that.

“All of the funds go toward the Point Pleasant First Aid and Emergency Squad, which covers Point Pleasant Beach, Bay Head and Mantoloking. We’re an all-volunteer agency, we operate 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week, 365 days a year since 1929.”

The $25 “Monster Discount” registration period ended on Oct. 15, but interested racers can still sign up for the event on race day for $30. Participants are not allowed to register for the 1 Mile Fun Run during race week. A $2 convenience fee will be charged for all online registrations.

