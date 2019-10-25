Chamber of Commerce Halloween Festival to be held Saturday

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Chamber of Commerce is bringing a free, family-friendly day of tricks, treats and wicked fun to town on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., along Miller Preston Way.

“People love family events so we wanted to do something family oriented,” said Kathy Salerno, executive director of the chamber. “It’s just another excuse for kids to wear their costumes, come to town, walk around.”

Last year, “it had to be canceled because there was a nor’easter coming, so this is the first time we’re doing it,” she added.

The festival will include vendors, activities and spooky Halloween decorations. Ms. Salerno said that some stores will even be handing out candy.

Some activities include Halloween cookie decorating with Shore is Yummy at 10 a.m.; a children’s costume contest at 12:30 p.m. and a dog costume contest at 2:30 p.m.; performances by Ocean Dance Force at 12 and 2 p.m.; and don’t forget to head over to Booktowne at 1:30 p.m. for a spooky Halloween story. Register for the free event online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/halloween-story-time-at-booktowne-tickets-74345297787.

According to Ms. Salerno, the winners of the chamber’s annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest will also be announced during the festivities. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners of the contest as well as a people’s choice winner.

The scarecrows will be on display along Main Street until Halloween.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.