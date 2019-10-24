Witches of Spring Lake take to their paddleboards

SPRING LAKE — Witches were seen paddleboarding around Spring Lake on Sunday to celebrate the season and attract residents and visitors to the borough’s downtown.

Despite the looming danger of possibly falling in and melting, the group of 13 launched their boards on a unique occasion all in the name of fun and to show their Halloween spirit.

One of the witches, Dawn McDonough, who is also the executive director of the Spring Lake Business Improvement District [SLBID], said the group had an amazing time out on the lake.

“It was definitely hilarious,” said Ms. McDonough.

She was inspired to hold the event after seeing a photo of witches on paddleboards online. She thought it would be a great way to attract shoppers to the borough’s downtown.

“I showed the photo I found on Facebook to Kerry Tice of D’Amico & McConnell Realtors, and she said she would join forces and paddle with me,” said Ms. McDonough. “It really was a joint effort between the two of us to rally the troops to come out and paddle.”

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.