SLH Elementary School students sample farm life at SUSHI

Spring Lake Heights Elementary is the latest school to join the Suburban and Urban Schools Health Initiative [SUSHI], an after-school program based at Allaire Community Farm in Wall Township. The two-year-old program pairs fourth-grade students from suburban schools with fourth-graders from urban ones. The groups then learn together during weekly, one-hour meetings at the farm.

Spring Lake Heights science teacher Caryn Wojcik is in charge of the school’s SUSHI Club, which currently features 11 student participants. During their first visit to the farm, her students were joined by members of Bradley Elementary School in Asbury Park, one of SUSHI’s first participating schools. The children toured the 25-and-a-half acre farm in a tractor, meeting its animal residents and tasting its organic produce.

Ms. Wojcik described the farm’s food as an “equalizer” between students hailing from different socio-economic backgrounds.

“One of the great things about food and taste is that we can all find similarities in what we like or don’t like,” she said. “When you bite into a raw radish, I think everybody makes the same face … it makes a level playing field and commonalities between [the schoolchildren].”

