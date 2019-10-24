Suspect, 17, arrested in shooting of student near Brick Memorial HS

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged Wednesday night in the shooting that wounded 16-year-old student as he was walking home from classes at Brick Memorial High School on Tuesday.



The suspect was arrested in Asbury Park, authorities said, following the execution of a “no-knock” search warrant issued as part of a joint investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime and High Tech Units, Brick Township Police Department, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a statement issued by authorities on Thursday, surveillance footage from residences near the shooting was used by investigators to identify the juvenile suspect. He was taken to Brick Township Police Headquarters for processing and was being held Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center Thursday.

The arrest was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Brick Township Chief of Police James Riccio.

The 16-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound near the school on Tuesday while walking home with three friends following the 1:30 dismissal. The incident prompted a massive police response, with students and teachers locked down and sheltered in place.

The incident occurred about a quarter mile from the high school, on Lanes Mill Road, authorities said earlier, and was believed to have been connected to a drive-by shooting that took place on Saturday night.

The chief said Tuesday that the victim was at the hospital with his family and that he will “be fine.”

Chief Riccio said he wanted parents to know that “their kids are safe. The officers did a great job getting there quickly … There was a systematic search to confirm that there were no other victims, that there were no other shooters and the kids were safe.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.