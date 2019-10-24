National Guard Training Center hosts Annual Military Review

SEA GIRT — The New Jersey National Guard presented one of its oldest traditions on Sunday, hosting Gov. Phil Murphy, Brig. Gen. Jemal J. Beale, the Adjutant General, and members of New Jersey’s veterans’ community for the guard’s Annual Military Review.

The 127-year-old tradition showcases the state militia forces for the governor and is a way to honor those who serve.

New Jersey Army National Guard [NJANG] State Public Affairs Officer spokesperson Lt. Col. Barbara Brown said the annual review is a special time for the guard.

“It went very well,” she said. “Our biggest concern was the rain but it held up.”

Lt. Col. Brown said military reviews date all the way back to George Washington’s army in the Revolutionary War. They would hold a review to display their forces and rankings to organize and show their might.

She said at 11 a.m., the governor got to experience this for himself.

“He was able to see what his National Guard assets are,” said Lt. Col. Brown. “He got to see his troops, our aerial support from the Air Guard and Army Guard as well as ground equipment such as vehicles and artillery.”

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.