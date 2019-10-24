Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay greets students on Main Street

MANASQUAN — A few lucky Manasquan students were able to get a picture with Gordon Ramsay last week as the celebrity chef wrapped up filming for his show “24 Hours to Hell and Back” at the Blend on Main, 152 Main St.

RaLee Wall, a Manasquan High School senior, was walking down Main Street when she saw a group of her peers waiting near the restaurant.

“On Friday night I saw a big group of people outside the Blend waiting to be seated for their reservations of the final reveal dinner on the show,” RaLee said. “On the side next to The Committed Pig there was a big group of high school students outside waiting, all really quiet, on the sidewalk.”

RaLee explained that as she approached the group of more than 20 students she asked someone what was happening and was told that a security officer said if the group remained quiet and respectful then Mr. Ramsay would take pictures with everyone when he finished filming around midnight.

And Mr. Ramsay did just that, according to RaLee.

“At 12 [a.m.] when he finished, they came out and let us all take pictures with him and meet him,” RaLee said, adding that “he was super nice” and asked how she was.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.