Brielle embraces hurricane-displaced Bahamian students

The Brielle Board of Education celebrated the community spirit and achievements of Brielle Elementary School students, faculty and administrators during its Wednesday, Oct. 16, meeting.

School Superintendent Christine Carlson opened the night’s presentations by formally welcoming siblings Jada and Logan Bain of Freeport, Grand Bahama, to the school and borough communities. Thirteen-year-old Jada and 11-year-old Logan moved to Brielle five weeks ago, following the destruction of their home in the category-five hurricane Dorian, which struck the Bahamas on Sept. 1. The two children are staying with Brielle resident Chandra Hertel and her family, while their mother Nicole Sweeting works to rebuild their home.

“She is my lifesaver,” Ms. Sweeting said in a phone call from Grand Bahama. “If I didn’t have [Ms. Hertel], if I didn’t have the warmth of the Manasquan High School and especially the Brielle Elementary School — how they opened their arms and have gone above and beyond to make my children comfortable … I’ve never seen anything like this before.

“The community within Brielle is just amazing,” Ms. Sweeting continued.

