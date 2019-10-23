Maureen Murray

Our Mom, Maureen Murray, AKA Mo and Mimi, formerly of Brielle, passed away peacefully at her home in Brick on Oct. 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Mom was born to Edward and Margaret Simonsen, of Verona, in 1933 and was an only child. She met what would be her future husband