George J. Reilly

By
Star News Group Staff
-
31 views

George J. Reilly, 81, of Lavallette, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Born in West Caldwell, he attended high school at Immaculate then graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in Caldwell. He later lived in North Caldwell before moving to Lavallette.

George served as Quartermaster on the USS Hyman in the United States