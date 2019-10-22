Police on scene at Brick Memorial following gunshots

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick police were on the scene at Brick Memorial High School Tuesday afternoon in response to a report of gunshots fired in the area of the school.

The department made the situation public via its Twitter account:

“Police are at Brick Memorial responding to the reports of shots fired. The scene appears to be secure at this time. We will continue with updates via social media. Please keep the surrounding area clear. Do not respond to the school. We currently have everything under control.” -Brick Police Twitter Account

Sources at the scene said the streets surrounding the school were shut down, including Lanes Mill Road. They also reported members of the football team were escorted by police from the practice field and were boarded onto a school bus and driven away.

Witnesses on scene reported a large police presence at the Maple Leaf Gardens complex on Herbertsville Road and reported police officers, some from neighboring towns, were stationed in vehicles along Herbertsville Road.

All Brick Memorial athletic practices and games were cancelled this afternoon.

In a tweet later this afternoon, police informed the public: “Brick Memorial High School students are being bused to the Veterans Memorial School Complex on Hendrickson Ave., off of Van Zile [Road]. Please respond to Vets Memorial to pick up your children who are Brick Memorial students.”

