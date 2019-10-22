Missing man found deceased in parked car

BRICK TOWNSHIP ⁠— The body of a Toms River man who had been reported missing was found in an automobile at the Brick Township Walmart parking lot on Monday night, Brick Township Police reported.

Craig Turner, 43, was found without a pulse in a parked vehicle around 6:45 p.m. on Monday night by police on patrol in the parking lot. Mr. Turner had previously been reported missing in Toms River, according to a press release from the department.

“Officers immediately began lifesaving measures and were subsequently assisted by EMS. Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and the County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to assist at the scene,” the press release stated.

“Despite the first responders’ best efforts, they were unable to revive him,” the release said.

The cause of death is still under investigation, however, there was no indication of foul play, police said.

