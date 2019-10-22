Barbara Jean “Jeanie” Westendorf, 72, of Toms River, passed away peacefully, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.
Born in Long Branch, Barbara lived in Bradley Beach and the surrounding area before moving to Toms River 15 years ago. Barbara worked as a general merchandiser for 23 years at Briarmill Pharmacy
