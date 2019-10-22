Anti-bullying advocates take a stand

The statewide ‘Week of Respect’ is just the cornerstone of what local public schools are doing to celebrate kindness, self-esteem and anti-bullying efforts in conjunction with their Harassment, Intimidation and Bullying [HIB] specialists.

Beyond the week-long initiative held this month, public schools in Point Pleasant Borough, Point Pleasant Beach and Brick Township continue efforts to make the hallways and school community a safe and overall welcoming place.

Along with the ‘Week of Respect’ events, the school districts are implementing year-round programs in extracurricular activities and athletics to educate the entire student body and expand what it means to be a respectful member of society.

“We’re all on the same sheet music as administrators and staff,” Brick Public Schools Anti-Bullying Coordinator Earl K. Mosely said. “We’re here for the kids because it’s not just reading, writing and arithmetic anymore. Relationships are a big part of what we are doing too.”

