Sergio Joseph Rey Sr.

Star News Group Staff
Sergio Joseph Rey Sr., 85, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, surrounded by loving family members and after having received the Sacrament of Extreme Unction, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Born on July 15, 1934 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, where as a child he was an