Brick police investigate robbery of taxi driver, drive-by shooting

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Police are conducting investigations into two incidents that occurred in the township late Saturday night involving the robbery of a taxi driver and a drive-by shooting.

According to police, around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Heather Buckles, who was driving for Mantoloking Taxi, had recently picked up a fare on the corner of Stephen Road and Lark Lane. Ms. Buckles described the man she picked up as a black male, 25-35 years old, between 5’8” and 5’10” with facial hair, a medium build, wearing dark clothing and a puffy jacket, the department said.

The passenger asked her to drive him to the WaWa on Newton’s Corner Road in the Ramtown section of Howell. On the way, the suspect, who was sitting in the back seat, asked Ms. Buckles to pull over to pick up a friend, the police reported.

“Once she stopped, the suspect grabbed Buckles from behind and held what she felt to be a knife to her throat and demanded her money and the car keys. Once Buckles handed over her money and her keys, the suspect then fled the taxi on foot,” Sgt. Jim Kelly said in a press release.

Howell K-9 Officer Poznanski conducted a K-9 track in the area of the Heborn and North Gate intersection. The destination of the track is undisclosed at this time as the investigation is ongoing, the police said.

Brick Detective Greg Mullarkey responded to the scene along with ID Detective Brian Lash. Investigative personnel are developing and following several leads at this time.

In the second incident, an 18-year-old male was shot in the leg after a drive-by shooting at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, the Brick Township Police report.

Jaquill Johnson was identified by police when they responded to the area of 187 Briar Mills Drive in the Briar Mills Development for a report of multiple shots fired. Mr. Johnson received a single gunshot in his right leg. He was transported to Jersey Shore University bMedical Center, and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, a release from the department stated.

There were no other reported injuries, the weapon was not found and no arrests have been made at this time, the police said.

A coordinated investigation involving the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and the Brick Police Department is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incidents is asked to please contact Detective Sgt. James Burgess at 732-262-1116.

