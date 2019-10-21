Presbyterian Church Flea Market set for Oct. 25

BELMAR — First Presbyterian Church, located on 9th Avenue in Belmar, will hold its annual Fall Flea Market at the church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, organized by the church’s Women’s Circle.

The sale will feature books, toys, jewelry, clothing, purses, china, glassware, linens, knick-knacks and small appliances, as well as Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations.

The luncheon menu will include hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, pork roll sandwiches and homemade soup.

The Presbyterian women use the proceeds from the flea markets to support mission projects: The church’s own food pantry, Presbyterian Church USA World Mission, school kits for Church World Service, The Mercy Center of Asbury Park, and since 2014, Cardboard Box City and its parent organization, Family Promise of Monmouth County.

The flea market will be held in the church’s fellowship hall. First Presbyterian Church is

handicapped accessible and located at the corner of Ninth Avenue and E Street in Belmar.

For more information call 732 681-8685.

