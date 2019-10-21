Point Boro falls to Ocean; Memorial falls to Marlboro

Friday, Oct. 18

Ocean Township 28 Point Boro 14

The Point Boro football team could not contain Trebor Pena and Robbie Nungesser in a 28-14 loss to Ocean, today, Friday, Oct. 18.

Ocean’s Pena ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns, while Nungesser threw a pair of touchdown passes. Junior Nick Tuzzolino led the Panthers offensively with 131 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Charlie Vitale earned 103 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers are 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the Patriot division.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Point Beach 17 vs Keansburg 15

The Point Beach football team defeated Keansburg 17=15 on the road, Saturday, Oct. 19.

The Garnet Gulls move to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the National division.

Marlboro 24 Brick Memorial 13

Brick Township, bye week