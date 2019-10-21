Joseph Anthony Cavallo

Joseph Anthony Cavallo, 71, of Wall Township, died on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center surrounded by family.

He was born October 22, 1947 in Union, to Anthony and Marguerite Cavallo. He lived there until 1985 when he and his wife, Jane, relocated their family to Wall Township.

Joe was a Manager, Information