Jeanette Carol Hansen

By
Star News Group Staff
-
25 views

Jeanette Carol Hansen, 76, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at her home.

Born in Jesup, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late George and Margaret Burke Ganovski. She is survived by her husband Stan Hansen and children Michael Fitch and his wife Kathryn of Wall Township, and Janis Fitch and