Annual Brick Fall Fest offers fun and fright

BRICK- Fall Fest, a popular township fall tradition, helped provide a spooky spectacular time for children and adults at Windward Beach Park on Saturday.

Family-friendly activities ranged from face painting provided by Brick Memorial High School’s Art Club students, to a double-elimination corn hole tournament, and one giant, gum ball dispenser-shaped inflatable bouncy house. In the middle of the festival a miniature maze with Frankenstein and skeleton face-in-hole photo opportunities awaited families daring enough to make their way through.

Those 21 and up paired their beer and wine selections with corn-on-the-cob, pretzels or treats from the more than 16 different food trucks on-site.

“This is our fifth year doing it. Each and every year we change something … We gear it toward all ages, not just the adults. There’s plenty of stuff for the kids to along with the adults, so that a family can come here and everyone can enjoy themselves,” said Dan Santaniello, superintendent of Brick Township’s Department of Recreation.

