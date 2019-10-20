25th Making Strides Against Breast Cancer rallies thousands

POINT PLEASANT BEACH- The 25th anniversary Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5k Walk in Point Pleasant Bleach brought thousands of survivors, their friends and family members, most wearing signature pink t-shirts, to the borough to raise awareness and funds for a cure.

As of today, the American Cancer Society [ACS] has received and raised $833,056 of its $1.1 million 2019 fundraising goal. Stop and Shop was announced the top team and company fundraiser, raising close to $60,000 and counting. The top single participant fundraiser was Aimee Weber, who raised $9,659.

“We’re so happy to be here with all of our favorite people for our 25th anniversary at the Jersey Shore,” said Amanda Barrett, senior community development manager of ACS, who helped kick off the walk during the opening ceremony before a crowd of participants wearing pink, the signature color of the movement to support those impacted by breast cancer and to find a cure.

“I want to thank all of you, our participants, our teams, our sponsors, our volunteers, and our survivors … Our survivors are our hope and our inspiration. I myself am a 12-year survivor, and every year this walk means so much to me.”

