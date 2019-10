Friday, Oct. 18

Ocean Township 28 Point Boro 14

The Point Boro football team fell 28-14 on the road to Ocean, today, Friday, Oct. 18.

The Panthers are 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the Patriot division.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Point Beach vs Keansburg, home 1 p.m.

Brick Memorial vs Marlboro, away 1 p.m.

Brick Township, bye week