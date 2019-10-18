Zoning Board sued over approval of townhouse units

BELMAR — Neighbors who objected to the demolition of the White House, a historic building located on 102 Second Avenue, and the construction of townhouses on the site, have filed a complaint in Superior Court against the borough’s zoning board of adjustment and the property’s contracted owners, Down to Earth Construction.

The board, according to the complaint, “ignored the weight of the evidence and approved the application anyway” and “relied upon irrelevant information and applied improper standards and considerations” in making their decision.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday, Oct. 16, by Lawrence H. Shapiro and Rahool Patel, of Ansell Grimm& Aaron, of Ocean, on behalf of their clients Joseph and Rita Puleo and Joel Russell, who reside at 99 First Avenue and 106 Second Avenue respectively.

The plaintiffs in the case are asking the Superior Court of New Jersey, located in Freehold, to reverse the zoning board’s decision and reimbursement for the cost of the suit.

At the May 28 special meeting of the board of adjustment, members approved of a plan that would take down the 34 unit rooming house and build six townhouse units in its place.

The suit alleges count of capricious and unreasonable action and one count of taking action against the weight of evidence on the part of the zoning board.

Objectors to the application, which was granted a d variance as townhouses are a non -conforming use in the single-family zone, argued for its rejection due to the proposed size, height, setback and intensity of the proposal.

The board had held several public hearings for the project, with five meetings held from Oct. 23, 2018 to May 28, 2019.

The board had approved of the application in a 5-2 decision at the May 28, a resolution approving the application was passed at the board’s Aug. 22 meeting, and published on Sept.5.

