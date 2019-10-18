Wall vs. St. John Vianney; Manasquan vs. Holmdel

Friday, Oct. 18

Wall vs. St. John Vianney, 7 p.m.

The undefeated Crimson Knights will host St. John Vianney during its homecoming game on Friday.

Wall goes into the game ranked the top team in the Shore Conference with a perfect 6-0 record. The Lancers are 3-2, but have a couple of impressive wins on their resume including a 35-7, victory over Middletown South and a 33-0 win against Freehold Boro.

St. John Vianney, however, lost to Mater Dei 35-0.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Manasquan vs. Holmdel, 1 p.m.

The Warriors will host Holmdel, 1 p p.m. on Saturday. Manasquan is 1-4 this season, but a win against the 3-2 Hornets could help secure a playoff spot due to power points.

Holmdel has picked up wins against both Red Bank Regional and Lacey, two teams the Warriors have lost too this season, but the Hornets fell to Central Regional, the only team Manasquan has a win against this season.

Manasquan will introduce its Hall of Fame Class of 2019 before the game against Holmdel.