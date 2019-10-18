Suspicious death at Allaire State Park under investigation

WALL TOWNSHIP — The body of an unidentified male was discovered on the side of the road near Route 524 and Hurley Pond Road, in the Howell portion of Allaire State Park, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Friday.

According to Christopher Swendeman, a public information officer for the prosecutor’s office, said investigators responded to Allaire State Park at about 4 a.m. and are investigating the matter as a suspicious death.

Allaire State Park overlaps portions of Howell and Wall Township.

