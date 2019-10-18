Storm submerges boat at Belmar marina

BELMAR — A 24-foot cuddy vessel was found submerged at the Belmar Manutti Marina Thursday morning.

According to Borough Administrator Edward Kirschenbaum Sr., the boat, which was located on the J-dock, was found by employees of the marina during their morning walkthrough to ensure that boats were secure.

Department of Public Works responded to the scene, along with the borough’s emergency services, which were able to “boom off the area of the submerged vessel because there was a leak of gasoline and oil,” according to the borough administrator.

Monmouth County Hazmat responded to the scene, along with TowBoatUS to help remove the boat from its slip and get it out of the water.

It is believed that the sinking was caused by last night’s storm. The owner of the vessel has been notified.

“Mother nature at times could be very, very vicious,” Mr. Kirschenbaum said. “When there are high winds and when a bilge pump is not working, we don’t know the specifics here but with the heavy rainfall and high winds, it’s not uncommon for vessels to go down based on the weather.”

Last night the Belmar and Lake Como Office of Emergency Management issued a code red alert for Wednesday, Oct. 16 into Thursday, Oct. 17 warning of “heavy rainfall and gusty winds.” One to two inches of rain was expected over the course of last night’s storm.

