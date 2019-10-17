Councilmen dispute discrimination claim in pending lawsuit

BRADLEY BEACH — Councilmen Randy Bonnell and John Weber, named in a gender discrimination lawsuit filed by Borough Administrator Kelly Barrett, have issued a response asserting that “absolutely no discrimination had occurred.”

Their statement was emailed by Mr. Bonnell to The Coast Star this week.

Both councilmen are up for re-election on Nov. 5. The joint response cites an investigation authorized by the borough following a complaint by Ms. Barrett in December of 2018.

“In February, the December 2018 complaint was investigated by neutral third-party attorney Nathanya Simon,” the statement reads. “Her determination was [that] absolutely no discrimination occurred, nor was there any evidence of creating a hostile work environment as claimed.

“The complaint wasn’t formally filed with Monmouth County Superior Court until Aug. 19, curiously just two weeks before candidates’ election filings were due. John and I strongly believe we did nothing inappropriate, and have faith the claim will be dismissed again by legal motion in November.”

Ms. Barrett’s suit was filed on Aug. 19, by her attorney, Nicole Crismale. It claims that Ms. Barrett, who was appointed borough administrator in 2017, was discriminated against on the basis of her sex and accused the two councilmen of engaging in “hostile and harassing conduct” towards her.

The complaint, filed in the Superior Court of New Jersey in Freehold, states that Mr. Bonnell had “exhibited overbearing behavior effectively micromanaging Ms. Barrett” and had “inundated her with emails on an almost daily basis related to routine day-to-day operations and her job performance.”

Mr. Weber, according to the suit, sought to undermine Ms. Barrett’s position as borough administrator “given that a male was not placed in that position.”

Both councilmen had previously declined to comment after the suit was filed, under advice from their attorney Kevin Riordan, of Toms River.

