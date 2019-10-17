Cheers, tears as WWII veterans return to Netherlands battlefields

WALL TOWNSHIP – More than 50,000 people turned out in the Dutch city of Maastricht in September for a parade to welcome back many dozens of aging Allied World War II veterans on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of southern part of the Netherlands.

“It was like a ticker-tape parade in New York City on VE day in 1945. People were shaking their hands, literally in tears,” as the veterans rode along in World War II-era Jeeps, said Michael Malone, a Wall Township police officer who accompanied them.

“It was wonderful to see the gratitude and the graciousness of the Dutch. Our veterans were blown away by how these people didn’t forget,” he said.

Ptl. Malone was among the nine volunteers serving as caretakers for nine U.S. veterans brought on a 10-day trip to the Netherlands courtesy of the nonprofit Best Defense Foundation [BDF], which received a $20,000 donation from the Wall PBA Local 234’s Rockafeller Memorial Foundation to help with the costs.

One stop on their tour was the city hall in nearby Bastogne, Belgium, where Ptl. Malone presented Deputy Mayor Coralie Bonnet with a certificate from Wall Township Police Department and photo of the 2018 unveiling at police headquarters of a statue depicting the late Wall resident Harry J. Rockafeller as a major while fighting with the U.S. 4th Armored Division at Bastogne in December 1944.

