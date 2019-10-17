Borough decides to purchase former first aid building

LAKE COMO — The Borough of Lake Como has decided to move forward with purchasing the former South Belmar First Aid Building located on 18th Avenue.

The former South Belmar First Aid squad originally had the opportunity to purchase the borough’s portion of the property, but was unable to do so.

The Borough of Lake Como had two options: They could sell the property with the South Belmar First Aid Squad or they could buy the property outright.

Before the Tuesday, Oct. 15, council meeting, the borough held a workshop to discuss the idea of purchasing the property.

