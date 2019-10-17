Belmar conference cites coming threat of rising sea levels

BELMAR — As floodwaters on Oct. 10 engulfed the borough beachfront on the east and the Shark River overflowed and flooded portions of Route 35 on the west, local environmental commissions met at the Taylor Pavilion to discuss a future made bleak by rising sea levels and flood premiums.

The event was hosted by the Belmar Environmental Commission, which invited commissions from Lake Como, Spring Lake and Neptune City. Krista Sperber, a Belmar resident and new member of the Belmar Environmental Commission, led the presentation and did not mince words about the future threat.

“By 2100, we are poised to lose 600 homes to chronic flood inundation, and that is going to start in the K Street neighborhood — that is going to be the epicenter,” said Ms. Sperber, who is also a founding member of New Jersey Organizing Project. The group has worked to get residents back into homes damaged by Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

“The reality is that if we don’t take flood mitigation measures together, individually and as a borough, we have to accept that we are in the last 80 years of Belmar.”Edward Lippincott, who chairs the Belmar Environmental Commission, called the meeting an important first step in getting local environmental commissions to talk and, hopefully, partner with one another on projects.

“This started out as an idea to get local environmental commissions together and talk about ideas and bloomed out from that,” Mr. Lippincott said.

Borough officials are already aware of the impact of rising sea levels.

Low-lying areas of the borough have been susceptible to tidal flooding, especially around the Route 35 corridor.



“There is no way to know what kind of technologies are coming down the road,” said Tom Brennan, Belmar borough council president and liaison to the environmental commission.

“I try to stay hopeful for the future, but we have to be aware of the problem … We can’t ignore it, it’s real and we have to be ready to deal with it.”

